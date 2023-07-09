Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/08/2023 – 16:48

Share



Petrobras recently confirmed that the P-31 platform, located in the Albacora field, in the Campos basin, had two mooring system moorings broken last week. The platform was in production stop. When in operation, the unit produces an average of 16,000 barrels of oil per day.

Earlier, the North Fluminense Oil Workers’ Union (Sindipetro-NF), affiliated to the Single Federation of Oil Workers (Fup), reported that it was monitoring the situation and had asked for the disembarkation of all oil tankers.

“The P-31 is anchored by eight moorings and we are constantly monitoring the movement of the unit (walk), which is within the safety parameters foreseen in the project. The unit is stable and safe, without posing a risk to people and the environment,” the state-owned company said in a statement. “We inform you that all inspection bodies have been communicated and all necessary measures to repair the system are being taken.”























