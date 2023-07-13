According to the company, 81 complaints were made during the period; 1 case is still under investigation

A Petrobras confirmed this Thursday (July 13, 2023) that 10 cases of sexual harassment and harassment were identified from 2019 to 2022. According to the state-owned company, 81 accusations were made in the period. Only 1 case is still under investigation.

In a note (read the full text at the end of the article), the company reported that 5 defendants were dismissed and the other 5 would have been suspended or subject to other administrative punishments.

Already under new management, Petrobras announcedon April 4, the creation of a working group to review the internal procedures for receiving and dealing with accusations of harassment and sexual harassment against women.



In a WhatsApp group, Petrobras employees reported episodes of sexual harassment. The information was published by the newspaper The globe.



Read the full statement issued by Petrobras:



“Petrobras reaffirms that it does not tolerate any type of violence, especially violence of a sexual nature and, since the beginning of the current management, when it became aware of serious cases of harassment that occurred until 2022, it has assumed the commitment to identify any needs for improvements in processes reporting and investigation. The company confirms 81 complaints made between 2019 and 2022, with 10 confirmed cases; one case is still under investigation. Of these cases, five complaints resulted in contract termination, and the other situations resulted in suspensions or administrative measures, according to the seriousness of the facts”.

“In April 2023, with the aim of building an environment free of Sexual Violence, a Working Group was created at Petrobras to review, analyze and propose improvements and revisions to standards, processes and actions related to the prevention, detection and correction of sexual violence. Past cases were analyzed to understand the set of manifestations received, with the aim of making a diagnosis. After analysis, it was concluded that the established processes, although consistent with good business practices, had opportunities for improvement”.

“With regard to the complaint handling process, the investigation of all cases of Sexual Violence was centralized in a single specialized area; Reduction of the period for handling complaints of sexual violence from 120 days to 30 days, extendable for another 30 days; Revision of the Complaint Handling standard, to focus on the victim and anticipate a protection mechanism based on the complaint, with the assessment of appropriate precautionary measures; humanized feedback for the complainant throughout the complaint handling process; structuring of post-complaint actions, including restorative measures to improve the environment”.

“In addition, Petrobras established a Reception Channel, open to the entire workforce, aimed at victims of harassment or sexual violence. As of August, it will include proactive service. Parallel to the treatment and investigation of the complaint, a multidisciplinary team will proactively seek out these women to carry out listening and psychological care. This phase is a complement to the initial phase of the project, launched in May, when voluntary online, telephone and face-to-face service channels were opened”.

“With regard to prevention and awareness, the following measures were adopted: preparation of a training plan for specific audiences; inclusion of the topic of harassment as a fixed agenda as an opening in the Meetings with the Board of Directors; Structuring of a Guideline and Booklet for Preventing and Combating Harassment and Discrimination; Review of provisions on combating sexual violence in Petrobras’ standard contractual draft; Disclosure of the balance of disciplinary measures; Availability of Mandatory Distance Learning on Sexual Violence”.