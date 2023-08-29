Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/28/2023 – 23:54

Petrobras concluded this Monday (28) the transfer of its entire stake in Polo Golfinho and Polo Camarupim, in deep post-salt waters, in the Espírito Santo Basin, to the company BW Energy Maromba do Brasil Ltda (BWE) .

The operation was concluded with the cash payment of US$ 12.2 million to Petrobras. The amount is added to the amount of US$ 3 million paid upon signing the contract and another US$ 60 million expected in future contingent payments, depending on Brent prices and asset development.

The assigned fields account for 6.6% of the production operated by Petrobras in Espírito Santo, and their transfer does not impact the other activities of the state-owned company in the region, where the company maintains operations in important fields in deep waters, such as Parque das Baleias and plus six exploratory areas.

The company plans to install a new production unit in the Jubarte Field of the FPSO Maria Quitéria, a type of platform vessel that can produce, store and transfer oil and natural gas, and for the interconnection of new wells, projecting an increase in production until 2027 .