Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/26/2024 – 21:50

Petrobras announced this Friday (26) the completion of the drilling of the Pitu Oeste exploratory well, on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, on the Equatorial Margin. Work had begun just over a month ago. During the process, the presence of hydrocarbons was identified, information already communicated to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). It is still necessary to assess the economic viability of the product. The well is part of the BM-POT-17 concession and is located in deep waters 52 km off the coast of the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

According to the state-owned company, the well drilling was completed safely and followed strict operating protocols in deep waters. It was also reinforced, in a note, that the population and the environment of the region were respected.

The plan is to begin the second drilling in February, this time in the Anhangá well, in the POT-M-762 concession, 79 kilometers off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte and close to the Pitu Oeste well. Additional studies are planned to collect geological information about the area, evaluate the potential of the reservoirs and plan the next exploratory activities.

The Equatorial Margin extends along the Brazilian coast from Rio Grande do Norte to Amapá, encompassing the river basins at the mouth of the Amazon River, Pará-Maranhão, Barreirinhas, Ceará and Potiguar. It is a geographic region considered to have great potential for the oil and gas sector.

Investments

In the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan, Petrobras predicted an investment of US$3.1 billion for research in the Equatorial Margin. The expectation is to drill 16 wells over these four years. However, the exploitation of reserves found in the region, especially near the mouth of the Amazon River, is criticized by environmental groups due to the risk of impacts on biodiversity.

The work in the Potiguar Basin has the approval of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama). The operating license for drilling the Pitu Oeste well and the Anhangá well were obtained in October 2023.