Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 07/26/2024 – 8:50

By Luciana Magalhães and Marta Nogueira

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras is finalizing due diligence for a takeover bid for the Mataripe refinery it sold to Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala for $1.65 billion in 2021, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva campaigned against the sale of Petrobras refineries and has been pushing the company to accelerate investments that will create jobs in the sector. However, an agreement on the structure and price of the possible buyback has not yet been reached, people involved in the deal said.

Those discussions could delay negotiations, which have been ongoing for several months, given that the refinery, also known as RLAM, was sold below market value, according to some assessments.

The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) concluded that Petrobras may have sold the refinery at a discount during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Institute for Strategic Studies in Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (INEEP), supported by unions, estimated in 2021 that the refinery was worth between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Mubadala Capital declined to comment.

The discussion about a possible buyback came to light last year, when Mubadala Capital proposed an investment in traditional refining and partnership in a biorefinery project, also in Bahia.

“If you asked me if Petrobras should have sold, I would answer, peremptorily, no. Now, if you ask me if it should buy, it should only buy if it is highly attractive for the company and highly strategic for them,” Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira told Reuters.

He also said in an interview that he is talking to representatives of the Mataripe refinery.

According to a person familiar with the negotiations, Petrobras was planning to first buy an 80% stake in Mataripe and make a minority investment in the biorefining unit.

The same person said it was unclear whether a deal would proceed under that structure after Lula replaced Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates in May.

Petrobras has also discussed offering Mubadala the same price it paid for the refinery in 2021, plus interest and reimbursement of sovereign wealth fund investments to upgrade the plant, according to two people close to the talks.

Petrobras owns 11 refineries that produce about 80% of the country’s fossil fuel output after selling two units under the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro, when the oil company divested itself of assets to focus on deep-water exploration.

Built in the 1950s, RLAM is the second largest refinery in the country, with the largest production capacity for gasoline, diesel and other petroleum derivatives in the North and Northeast of Brazil, according to operator Acelen, controlled by Mubadala.

Minister Silveira said the fund wants to sell RLAM because it made the acquisition based on the assumption that Petrobras would sell several other refineries. Mubadala’s share of the Brazilian refining market is still dwarfed by Petrobras.

“This buyback will have to happen, it no longer makes sense for a private investor like Mubadala to own a refinery in Brazil,” said Adriano Pires, an oil industry expert who was considered as a potential CEO of Petrobras in the last government.

(Reporting by Luciana Magalhães in Sao Paulo and Marta Nogueira in Aracaju)