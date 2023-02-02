The report recommended that the new president formally declare that he will not act as a manager or administrator of the holding company

The COPE (People’s Committee) of the Petrobras recommended that the new president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, formally declare that he would not act in the management or administration of the holding Singleton Participações Imobiliárias. The measure was suggested by the State’s Governance and Compliance Board, to mitigate any conflicts of interest.

The information is contained in the minutes of the Cope meeting, held on January 24, which approved the appointment of Prates to the Board of Directors and presidency of the state-owned company. The document was published by Petrobras this Thursday (2.Feb.2023). Here’s the full (163 KB).

As shown the Power360when his nomination was announced by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Prates held stakes in 4 companies in the oil and gas sector. Afterwards, the then senator told the report that he would dispose of 3 companies and keep only the holding Singleton to manage real estate.

Cope also analyzed possible impediments foreseen in the State Law. The legislation prohibits the appointment of people who hold positions in unions, worked in the structuring and carrying out of electoral campaigns or legislative mandates.

On January 26, the same day that the Board of Directors of the state-owned company voted on his nomination, Prates resigned as senator. He would remain in office until February 1, when the new legislature begins.

Cope had conditioned its tenure as a member of the board and president of the state-owned company to the resignation of the mandate. Prates would also have the option of waiting until February 1st to join Petrobras.

Regarding the holding of an electoral campaign, Cope’s understanding was that the intention of the State-Owned Companies Law would be that the prohibition not “aimed at reaching the candidates, but those hired by him to work in his campaigns”.

Prates ran for mayor of Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte, in 2020. In 2022, he was an alternate on the list of Carlos Eduardo (PDT-RN) for the Senate, but did not win the election.