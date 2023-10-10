Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/10/2023 – 18:33

Petrobras informed the Single Federation of Oil Workers (Fup) and the National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP) this Tuesday, 10th, in a letter of commitment, that over the next two years it will give priority to internal processes for new vacancies for employees who have been transferred, due to the sale or demobilization of assets, and want to return to their original capacity.

The movement of employees after asset sales is on the agenda of this year’s Collective Labor Agreement (ACT) discussions with the category’s unions.

According to Petrobras, in 2023, approximately 450 employees who expressed interest in moving were relocated or authorized to carry out full teleworking.

“Employees covered in personnel plans relating to divestment, decommissioning and hibernation will be prioritized, between January 1, 2019 and January 26, 2023,” the state-owned company said in a note.

According to the statement, “Petrobras will reconcile the admission of new employees with the mobility of more experienced employees. The movements will take place in an integrated manner with the hiring and training schedule for new employees with the aim of ensuring the safe continuity of operations in the units where there will be movements.”

Change

The company’s internal mobility program guarantees payment for travel to the worker and their family’s home state (registered dependents), as well as reimbursement for the costs of the move.

“Another novelty is that, if there are vacancies available, employees under the special regime will be able to migrate to the administrative area, with a change of regime, and receive an amount equivalent to the regime suppression compensation, in accordance with current internal standards and on an exceptional basis”, informed the company.

Still according to the state-owned company, advances in the internal mobility program are

aligned with the new strategic guidelines, which provide for the regionalization of activities, the reoccupation of previously demobilized buildings and teleworking.

In the ACT 2023 discussions, the third round of which was held on Monday the 9th, when the company’s second counter-proposal was delivered, the unions also ask for Petrobras’ commitment to the mental health and safety of workers transferred against their will by management previous.

This Tuesday, the 10th, the Fup met with the FNP about the joint meeting and action calendars surrounding the ACT 2023 negotiations. Assemblies will be held across the country to vote on Petrobras’ counter-proposal.