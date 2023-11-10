Petrobras closes the 3rd quarter of 2023 with a profit of R$26.6 billion

Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/11/2023 – 22:40

Petrobras recorded a net profit of R$26.6 billion in the third quarter of 2023. According to a report with the financial results released this Thursday (9), performance was 42% lower than the same period last year. There was also a 7.5% reduction compared to the second quarter of this year.

In a note, Petrobras noted that the result was impacted by the devaluation of the real against the dollar. Even so, the state-owned company assessed that the numbers indicate continued good performance and highlights the R$66.2 billion recorded for EBITDA, which is the operating profit excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

“It grew 17% in the period compared to the second quarter of 2023, reaching the sixth best quarterly mark in the history of Petrobras”, records the text. According to the note released, the Ebitda results were driven by the 11% appreciation in the price of oil on the international market, the growth in exports and the increase in sales of derivatives in the domestic market and a decrease in imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG ).

The release of the third quarter’s financial results was accompanied by the announcement of a distribution of R$17.5 billion to shareholders. The values ​​refer to dividends and interest on equity.

Gross debt

The report also points out that Petrobras’ gross debt is US$61 billion. This is an amount 5% higher than that recorded in the previous quarter. According to Petrobras, the variation is due to the entry into operation of the Anita Garibaldi platform in the Campos Basin, which causes a simultaneous increase in assets and debts. “The increase in debt, therefore, is not associated with raising financial debt by the company, which continues to finance its obligations with its operational cash flow, in line with its Strategic Plan”, adds the state-owned company.

Still according to the report, a total of R$56.5 billion in taxes were paid to the Union and state and municipal entities in the third quarter. There were also transfers totaling R$9 billion to the Union, referring to previously approved dividends.

Production

In addition to the financial report, Petrobras made available the production report for the third quarter of 2023, indicating a growth of 9% compared to the second quarter. 2.88 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) were produced during the period.

“Own production in the pre-salt broke a new quarterly record of 2.25 million boed, equivalent to 78% of Petrobras’ total production”, emphasized the state-owned company.