Luiz Fernando Nery had been appointed in April to head the state-owned company’s Communications Management, but his appointment was blocked by the Compliance Committee; now, he will be the interim head of the same area
A Petrobras appointed Luís Fernando Nery as interim executive communications manager. He had held the same position from 2015 to 2016, being responsible for managing the state-owned company’s million-dollar advertising budget, but was fired in 2019 on suspicion of corruption. At the time, an internal administrative process revealed deviations in funds for advertising and events.
The appointment was made on October 1st, according to information published by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Power360. With the interim title, Petrobras management is able to circumvent the company’s compliance rules, improved after the Petrolão scandal, which would require it to be evaluated by the Compliance Committee.
Nery was appointed in April by the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, to command the Executive Communication Management as head. At the time, however, the state-owned company’s Compliance Committee barred the executive’s return due to irregularities in the past.
Luiz Fernando Nery is linked to Wilson Santarosa, who headed Petrobras’ Communications Management from 2003 to 2015, that is, during the president’s initial 2 terms. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the 1st of Dilma Rousseff (PT). It is a trusted name for the PT and has a good relationship with the FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers).
The executive is also close to Prates. After the Compliance Committee’s refusal, the president of the state-owned company allocated him as his special advisor to the presidency. It was the first dribble towards the company’s own compliance, since, for the position, an evaluation by the committee was also not necessary.
In his place, Vânia Gonçalves was appointed to command the Executive Communication Management, as head. Nery, as interim, will be a kind of substitute manager. In other words, it will cover any absences of the holder and can perform the role for up to 180 days. In practice, however, he tends to have much more power and influence than that.
The dismissal
Luís Fernando Nery was one of Petrobras’ strong names in the Dilma government. In 2016, the state-owned company opened a case against him in its body responsible for internal investigations, called CIA (Internal Investigative Committee).
The process investigated possible irregularities with the spending of more than R$ 1 million on tickets in boxes at the Bahia carnival for politicians allied with Dilma, in addition to sponsoring the electric trio of a relative of the chief of staff of the former company president, Sérgio Gabrielli.
In 2019, Nery reached an agreement with Petrobras before the end of the investigations, being fired by consensus between the parties. The process was only concluded in 2020, indicating that he was responsible for the irregularities. At the time, the CIA determined that he be fired for just cause, but as he had already left before under the agreement, he escaped punishment.
In the past, Luís Fernando Nery was also involved in another scandal, also related to carnival. In 2012, he was already part of the management, not the head, but he was responsible for sponsoring samba schools in Rio de Janeiro. That year, his wife, Patrícia Nery, was named drum queen at Portela, one of the schools awarded, even though she was not known to the community.
Company wants to relax referral rules
Parallel to this movement, a change is underway in Petrobras’ bylaws, the main objective of which is to facilitate the appointments of politicians and members of the public administration to high-level positions at the state-owned company. The proposal has already been approved by the Board of Directors and will be analyzed by shareholders at a meeting scheduled for November 31st.
The proposal is to end the prohibitions on the appointment of administrators provided for in State-Owned Companies Law (Law 13,303 of 2016), which were considered unconstitutional in a monocratic decision by the retired minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Ricardo Lewandowski.
In the precautionary decision, Lewandowski said the section of the law that prohibited nominations was unconstitutional. “of Minister of State, of Secretary of State, of Municipal Secretary, of holder of a position, without permanent link with the public service, of a special nature or of higher management and advice in public administrationThe”.
This decision still needs to be confirmed in the Supreme Court plenary. However, Petrobras and the government already want to formalize the understanding in the statute to avoid new questions.
In practice, the measure would overturn currently existing impediments to appointments of administrators to the company’s high level from public administration.
The creation of a capital remuneration reserve was also proposed, but Petrobras did not provide details on the matter until this Monday (Oct 30). On the other hand, the company indicated that the current shareholder remuneration policy remains in force.
The two changes caused reactions in the market, which fears that changes in requirements for appointments could result in greater questions regarding governance, further away from process transparency.
On October 23, when Petrobras announced the proposal, the company lost R$32 billion in market value. The state-owned company’s shares fell more than 6% in the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange).
What the company says
Petrobras was approached by the Power360 to explain about the appointment. It was also questioned whether Nery will have to undergo some type of new compliance assessment. However, the state-owned company has not yet commented.
