Luiz Fernando Nery had been appointed in April to head the state-owned company’s Communications Management, but his appointment was blocked by the Compliance Committee; now, he will be the interim head of the same area

A Petrobras appointed Luís Fernando Nery as interim executive communications manager. He had held the same position from 2015 to 2016, being responsible for managing the state-owned company’s million-dollar advertising budget, but was fired in 2019 on suspicion of corruption. At the time, an internal administrative process revealed deviations in funds for advertising and events.

The appointment was made on October 1st, according to information published by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Power360. With the interim title, Petrobras management is able to circumvent the company’s compliance rules, improved after the Petrolão scandal, which would require it to be evaluated by the Compliance Committee.

Nery was appointed in April by the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, to command the Executive Communication Management as head. At the time, however, the state-owned company’s Compliance Committee barred the executive’s return due to irregularities in the past.

Luiz Fernando Nery is linked to Wilson Santarosa, who headed Petrobras’ Communications Management from 2003 to 2015, that is, during the president’s initial 2 terms. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the 1st of Dilma Rousseff (PT). It is a trusted name for the PT and has a good relationship with the FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers).

The executive is also close to Prates. After the Compliance Committee’s refusal, the president of the state-owned company allocated him as his special advisor to the presidency. It was the first dribble towards the company’s own compliance, since, for the position, an evaluation by the committee was also not necessary.

In his place, Vânia Gonçalves was appointed to command the Executive Communication Management, as head. Nery, as interim, will be a kind of substitute manager. In other words, it will cover any absences of the holder and can perform the role for up to 180 days. In practice, however, he tends to have much more power and influence than that.

The dismissal Luís Fernando Nery was one of Petrobras' strong names in the Dilma government. In 2016, the state-owned company opened a case against him in its body responsible for internal investigations, called CIA (Internal Investigative Committee). The process investigated possible irregularities with the spending of more than R$ 1 million on tickets in boxes at the Bahia carnival for politicians allied with Dilma, in addition to sponsoring the electric trio of a relative of the chief of staff of the former company president, Sérgio Gabrielli. In 2019, Nery reached an agreement with Petrobras before the end of the investigations, being fired by consensus between the parties. The process was only concluded in 2020, indicating that he was responsible for the irregularities. At the time, the CIA determined that he be fired for just cause, but as he had already left before under the agreement, he escaped punishment.