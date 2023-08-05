Jaqueline Mendes – Editor 3i Jaqueline Mendes – Editor 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/jaqueline-mendes-editora-3/ 04/08/2023 – 17:35 Share

Largest Brazilian company and showcase of all governments (for better or for worse) since 1953, when it was created, Petrobras has once again mirrored the course of the first half of the Lula III government in recent weeks. On Friday night (28), the Board of Directors presented its new dividend distribution policy.

The remuneration percentage dropped from 60% to 45% of free cash flow. To give you an idea, in 2022, oil companies paid between 12% and 60% of the flow in dividends, with Petrobras at the top alongside BHP, according to Janus Henderson. To keep up, Petrobras expanded the definition of investments to include share buybacks.

Bad? Not so much. Por considering that the change was milder than expected, investors were euphoric. After the announcement, the shares soared and, at the end of the day, the common shares closed with an increase of 5.26%, at R$ 34.81, B3’s best performance among the most traded shares. Already preferred (PN) rose 4.5%, to R$ 31.1. This helped pull up the Ibovespa, which ended the month of July with gains of 3%.

In addition to changing the percentage of remuneration to shareholders, the criteria in which the state-owned company will distribute dividends have also changed. The company defined the minimum remuneration of US$ 4 billion per year when the average price of a barrel of Brent oil exceeds US$ 40.

The distribution of 45% of free cash flow will only be applied when Petrobras’ gross debt is equal to or less than the maximum debt level defined in the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan and when the company makes a profit in a quarter. Dividends will be paid every three months. The new policy pleased both Greeks and Trojans because, in parts, it was already expected. In 2022, the state-owned company distributed BRL 215.8 billion in remuneration to shareholders, including the federal government.

“We are not going to leave anyone without dividends, unassisted. But there is a huge difference between what is required by law and the current model. There is a point in the middle where everyone can be comfortable.”

Jean Paul Prates President of Petrobras

According to Petrobras, the new policy will be applied to the result of the second quarter of 2023. In a note, the oil company informed that the rules aim to “promote the predictability of the flow of payments of proceeds to shareholders, guarantees perpetuity and financial sustainability in the short, medium and long terms”.

On the issue of share buybacks, Petrobras said that the practice is in line with the international market, “in addition to the payment of dividends”. In the world, oil companies swim by the stroke. According to the consultancy Janus Henderson, 90% of the dividends paid in the world came from them.

And to avoid noise, the president of Petrobras himself, Jean Paul Prates, stepped in to avoid image problems for the state-owned company or Lula. “We are not going to leave anyone without dividends, unassisted. But there is a huge difference between what is required by law and the current model, a point in the middle that makes everyone comfortable”said Prates. “It is necessary that Petrobras has some flexibility in the payment of dividends and the change in policy will be parsimonious.”

Prates’ speech was well received. for the economist Vagner Soaresinvestment advisor at Sollus Investimentos, by not putting political bias in his speech, he made a good impression. “The statements had a technical tone and no political bias,” said the economist. “It became more evident that the company will operate with a focus on financial efficiency and always moving forward with projects that seek profitability.”

Last year, the state-owned company paid dividends on three occasions, with a record return of 67.77% per share. Those who had BRL 1,000 in Petrobras shares at the end of 2021, for example, received BRL 677.70 last year. In the first quarter of this year, under the new government, the state-owned company did not change its policy and distributed another R$ 24.7 billion to shareholders.