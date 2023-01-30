By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The new president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said on Monday that fuel price policy is a “government matter”, without giving further details.

The statement, made when leaving an event in Rio de Janeiro, was given after journalists asked him to talk about pricing policy.

The executive also said that the nominations of new Petrobras directors and advisers, starting with his inauguration last week, should take place this week.

“This week I must present the names (of directors)”, said Prates, stating that the names will be taken to the board, according to the rules, and will still undergo integrity and eligibility tests internally before being approved.

“The names of the new directors have already been practically defined, there are still one or two doubts, but from today to tomorrow I will define them and this week we will solve that.”

In the case of the company’s new directors who will be appointed by the Union, Prates stated that the names are in the process of choosing with the federal government and eventually should be announced along with the directors.

“We are going to try to bring everything together”, said Prates, noting that the ceremony of his inauguration should only be scheduled when all the new names have already formally taken office.

The executive avoided going into detail about the names that will be nominated and how his board will be formed.

Prates only confirmed that there will be the creation of an energy transition board, but he pointed out that it will still have to be created internally, following the oil company’s internal procedures.

“At that moment, we will have to occupy the spaces that already exist”, he said, pointing out that the creation of a new board and other changes to the organization chart will be made in a second moment.

(By Marta Nogueira; editing by Letícia Fucuchima)