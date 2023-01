RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras CEO Caio Paes de Andrade has informed the Board of Directors of his resignation, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Sought, Petrobras did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(By Marta Nogueira)

