The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said this Monday, the 1st, that he considered it a distortion for the government to be classified as interventionist due to the episode of withholding extraordinary dividends from Petrobras. “We did nothing more than exercise our right to discuss with our advisors appointed by the government, within the law, respecting the governance of Petrobras and its legal nature, the correct allocation of extraordinary dividends”, he said, in an interview with GloboNews.

And he stated: “We cannot admit that Petrobras has the sole and exclusive objective of making exorbitant profits to be able to distribute to its shareholders.”

Silveira highlighted that the ordinary dividends, which must be distributed to shareholders, were “strictly complied with”, while the extraordinary dividends were sent to a contingency account that serves exclusively to pay dividends. “There is a clear demonstration of market resistance as a result of the crooked mouth they have acquired in recent years, especially during the four years of the Bolsonaro government, when they did whatever they wanted with Brazil,” he commented.

The minister said that the Lula government wants Petrobras to make a lot of profit and be highly competitive, but will not stop monitoring what the company is doing from the point of view of its investment plan.

“We will not give up and we will not lack the courage to discuss and dialogue permanently with the private sector, with our companies, so that national growth can be made compatible with the generation of jobs and income and fulfillment of the government's commitment, which is take care of the Brazilian people, especially the poorest people”, stated Silveira.

Petrobras announced, at the beginning of last month, along with the release of the companies' annual results, the retention of the equivalent of R$43.9 billion in extraordinary dividends, which the market expected to be distributed.

The decision caused a huge uproar, due to signs of government interference in the administration, and caused the company to lose R$56 billion in market value in a single day.

The following week, the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, responded to the questions raised against the state-owned company's administration on his social media. According to him, the decision of the Board of Directors was guided by “the President of the Republic and his direct assistants”.

Prates wrote that talking about “intervention” in the company is “wanting to create dissent, speculation and misinformation”. According to him, the market “got nervous” that extra dividends were withheld “as a postponement and reserve”.

The company said that these resources could not be used for anything other than paying dividends – that is, that they would return to shareholders' pockets at some point.