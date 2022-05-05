SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras canceled the process for contracting Engineering, Acquisition, Construction and Installation (EPCI) services for subsea rigid pipelines (SURF) from McDermott, the winner of the competitive process, according to a statement on Thursday.

The cancellation, Petrobras said, occurred after the company refused to sign the contract after the oil company’s third call.

“Petrobras is internally evaluating the financial impacts of the cancellation of the contract, as well as the beginning of the administrative process for any applicable sanctions and indemnities”, he highlighted.

The services involve the initiative of the “WAG Full Field of Campo de Tupi”, which aims to increase the oil recovery factor of the field through the alternating injection of water and gas and consists of the conversion of 15 water injection wells (IA ) in water and gas injection wells (IWAG) through the acquisition and installation of gas injection pipelines (IG), connected to 5 UEPs (Stationary Production Units) in the Tupi field.

The Tupi AIP Consortium is formed by Petrobras, as operator, with a 67.216% share, and the other partners: Shell (23.024%), Petrogal (9.209%) and União (0.551%), represented by Pré-Sal Petróleo SA

(By Gabriel Araujo and Roberto Samora)

