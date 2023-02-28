According to the Finance Minister, the measure would compensate for the increase in fuel costs announced on Monday (Feb 27)

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid on Monday night (27.Feb.2023) that Petrobras can use a “mattress” to absorb part of the gasoline re-encumbrance and help to contain the final consumer price. According to him, as gasoline in Brazil is above the international average price, the state-owned company could use this financial reserve to cushion part of the increase in prices at gas stations.

Haddad, however, did not give details of values. He only said that Petrobras does not need to reformulate the PPI (international price parity policy). “[O uso do colchão] within the PPI means respecting the PPI. It means that the current price policy of Petrobras has a cushion that allows to increase or decrease the price of fuels and it can be used”, said the minister.

He also informed that the decision on how fuels will be re-encumbered will be taken this Tuesday (28.feb), in a meeting between him, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the chief minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa. “We’re closing with the president tomorrow. We have some small details [para serem decididos]”, he said.

COLLECTION

Earlier, the advisory of the Ministry of Finance announced that the reencumbrance would maintain the collection of R$ 28.88 billion until the end of the year. The measure had been announced by Haddad in January, as part of the package to increase revenues and reduce the 2023 deficit to around BRL 100 billion.

The ministry also said that the proposal under discussion establishes that the gasoline rate will rise more than that of ethanol, to increase the burden on fossil fuels. According to the folder, the reenactment will seek to have a social character, to “penalize the consumer less”, and economical, to preserve the gain in revenue initially forecast.

MEETING

On Monday (27.Feb) afternoon, the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, and the President of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, met at the headquarters of the state-owned company, in Rio de Janeiro, to discuss the final details of exemption.

Initially, there was a prediction that the decision would come out on Monday (27.feb) and that the Minister of Finance would grant an interview to journalists. The conversation, however, was canceled. Haddad only spoke briefly with journalists when he ended his office at the ministry.

In 2022, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) zeroed the PIS (Social Integration Program) and Confins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security) rates for gasoline, ethanol, diesel, biodiesel, natural gas and cooking gas.

On January 1, Lula signed the Provisional Measure 1,157which provided for the re-encumbrance of gasoline and ethanol from March 1st and that of other fuels on January 1st, 2024.

With information from Brazil Agency.