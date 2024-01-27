According to B3, there was a variation of 7.50% in relation to December 28, the last business day of 2023

Petrobras reached a market value of R$536.1 billion on Friday (Jan. 26, 2024), a record for the state-owned company. According to B3the São Paulo Stock Exchange, there was a variation of 7.50% in relation to December 28, the last business day of 2023.

This was the 2nd day in a row that the company broke its own record. On Thursday (Jan 25), Petrobras was valued at R$525.6 billion on B3, surpassing the R$525 billion in October 2023. The company's preferred share it is at R$39.96 and accumulated an increase of 7.30% in January.



reproduction/Ibovespa – January 27, 2024 Variation in the value of Petrobras' preferred shares on Ibovespa

A Petrobras recovered, throughout 2023, the lost market value after the president's victory Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in October 2022.

On the last business day before the 2nd round, the company was worth R$448 billion on the market. On the day after the election, this value fell to R$414 billion. The indices became much worse in the following weeks.

Rock bottom was on December 14, 2022, when the fall in the company's shares intensified and the state-owned company became worth R$301 billion, the worst number since May 2021.

