Petrobras reported that it broke, for the 2nd consecutive year, the record for patent filings with the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property), with 128 new applications filed by December 30, 2022, surpassing the 119 filings of 2021 .

At the time, the company beat its own record, of 95 deposits, obtained in 2005, the company said in a statement.

With this brand, Petrobras maintains its leadership position among national depositors: companies, universities and Institutes of Science and Technology. The company has been conquering positions in this ranking: went from 5th place, in 2019, to 2nd, in 2020. And, since last year, it has led the way in patent applications.

The state-owned company is one of the largest aggregators of the energy innovation ecosystem in the country. Through Cenpes, and its highly qualified personnel, technologies were developed and partnerships were signed with the main scientific institutions and technology-based companies in Brazil and abroad. These agreements are fundamental for anticipating solutions, overcoming challenges and innovating, generating the best results for the business, says the Director of Digital Transformation and Innovation, Paulo Palaia.

Petrobras is the Brazilian company that maintains the most active patents, with 1,100 deposits in the country. Most of the projects related to the 128 orders for 2022 were developed to meet the demands of exploration and production, refining, gas and energy, renewables and sustainable development projects, such as decarbonization and reduction of emissions.

Petrobras’ Strategic Plan 2023-2027 foresees investments of around US$ 2.1 billion (R$ 11.09 billion at Friday’s quotation) in digital transformation and innovation and the goal of surpassing the number of 1,200 active patents in Brazil in 2025.

ANP AWARD

In December, Petrobras was also the big winner of the 2022 ANP Innovation Award, promoted by the ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency) to recognize the results associated with RD&I (Research, Development and Innovation) projects that represent technologies of interest to the Oil, Natural Gas, Biofuels, Petrochemicals, Renewable Energies, Energy Transition and Decarbonization sectors.

The company ranked 1st in 4 of the 5 categories and was a finalist with 13 projects in partnership with universities, research institutions and other companies.

*With information from CMA Agency