The Petrobras board of directors maintained, in a meeting this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022), the fuel price policy under execution by the executive board of the state-owned company. But established “an additional layer of supervision”. Here’s the intact of the press release (68 KB).

The new guideline for price formation in the domestic market determines that the state-owned company’s board of directors reports, every 3 months, “the evolution of prices charged” and Petrobras’ market share. This goes for diesel, gasoline and cooking gas. Here’s the intact of the guideline (56 KB).

The government tried to transfer the execution of the pricing policy to the council. Today, who decides on the size and frequency of readjustments is a committee, formed by the president and directors of Petrobras.

The government has already appointed 8 members to the new composition of the collegiate, with an election on August 19. Among the nominees, 2 names make up the federal administration and were banned by Petrobras’ Celeg (Eligibility Committee) due to potential conflicts of interest.