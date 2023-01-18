The Board of Directors of PetrobrasRosângela Buzanelli, said she believed that the collegiate “will have the maturity to pass the baton” to senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) as interim president. A career employee at Petrobras, Buzanelli is the workers’ representative on the board. The counselor gave an interview to the Power360.

“I don’t believe that there would be a ‘rebellion’ of the majority to not approve the name, unless there is some legal impediment and, as far as I know, there isn’t. But I think that most will certainly have the maturity to pass the baton, if there is no legal impediment.”he declared.

appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Prates needs a simple majority –that is, 6 votes– on Petrobras’ Board of Directors to be elected as a member of the collegiate and interim president of the state-owned company.

THE Power360 found that the expectation is that the senator has at least 6 From 10 collegiate votes – there are 11 seats in total, but the one occupied by Caio Paes de Andrade is vacant. The former president of the state-owned company resigned on January 3.

For Buzanelli, if the board does not elect Prates in a meeting, the decision “will have a limited period because, in the shareholders’ meeting, the Union has a majority and approves whoever it wants”. The only effect would be to prolong Prates’ tenure. Therefore, the councilor says she sees no sense in a decision against the senator’s entry into the collegiate.

To become president of Petrobras, the government’s nominee must be elected by a shareholders’ meeting as a member of the Board of Directors. But, in case of resignation of his predecessor, the process allows the board itself to elect the nominee temporarily, until the meeting is held.

With the resignation of Paes de Andrade, the path for Prates to take over Petrobras was shortened. The senator depends on an opinion from the Eligibility and Personnel committees of the state-owned company. As shown the Power360Petrobras’ technical area began the analysis on January 13.

The report will be delivered for analysis by the Board of Directors, which has the final say. If approved, Prates will be able to join the collegiate temporarily and await a definitive election by the shareholders, in a general meeting to be convened by the board.

Since 2016, when the State Law was sanctioned, this procedure was used 4 times. During this period, Petrobras had 6 presidents.

When the next meeting is held, whether ordinary or extraordinary, it will have to re-elect the entire Petrobras Board of Directors. This is because the members of the group are elected through the multiple voting system, in which shareholders multiply their total shares by the 11 seats on the board. Thus, all directors elected by this system need to be voted on again.

As the Union is the majority shareholder of Petrobras, with 36.6% of the capital of the state-owned company, it has the power to elect most of the board’s seats. Only one of the chairs is elected separately: the workers’ representative, voted by state employees and with a mandate. Today, it is occupied by Buzanelli.

According to the rules of the state-owned company, the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders must be announced 30 days in advance. The government has not yet indicated the names to compose the company’s new Board of Directors.

Transition plans for Petrobras

The transitional government’s Mines and Energy technical group, of which Prates was a member, suggested revising Petrobras’ strategic plan for the period from 2023 to 2027. The measure was classified as a priority. Must be executed within 60 days.

Petrobras’ five-year plans are prepared annually. The last one was published on November 30, 2022, under the management of Paes de Andrade at the state-owned company.

Buzanelli agrees with the group’s recommendation: “I have always disapproved of these strategic plans for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Because the vision of these plans is always the vision that focuses Petrobras on oil exploration, which unbundles the company and sells half of our refining capacity”he stated.

The counselor also defends the revision of the agreement signed in 2019 by Petrobras and Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), which determined the sale of 8 state-owned refineries. This is also a recommendation from Lula’s transition team.

Another suggestion by the group was the creation of a board dedicated to the energy transition, as shown by the Power360. For Buzanelli, the measure “it is not essential, but it demonstrates the importance of the topic for our company”.

The councilor states that Petrobras should continue producing and refining oil, but sustainability in the medium and long term depends on “look at” the energy transition.

“I do not believe that we are going to abandon oil even in the long run. Renewable sources are important, but I am a big believer in combining sources. I don’t think there is a definitive solution in this area. All have their impacts”, he declared.