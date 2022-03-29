Petrobras informed today (28), in a note, that it received an official letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and that, at a future date, it will deliberate on the appointment of Adriano Pires de Andrade for the presidency of the company.

According to the document, the next annual general meeting – which should take place on April 13 – will evaluate two replacements for the election of members of the board of directors.

Graduated in economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) with a master’s degree in Energy Planning and a doctorate in Industrial Economics from the Paris XIII University, Adriano Pires was once Superintendent of Supply and Superintendent of Imports and Exports of Petroleum at the National Petroleum Agency.

