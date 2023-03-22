RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras’ Board of Directors is expected to approve new directors appointed under the PT’s management in the federal government on Wednesday, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.

For the time being, only the current president Jean Paul Prates is a representative of the current government in the company’s management, but most of the directors have already been appointed and were undergoing assessments by the oil company’s integrity bodies.

The approval is important for the new management’s plans, among other factors, due to the fact that the Commercialization and Finance directors are responsible for decisions on adjustments in the prices of fuels such as gasoline and diesel, along with the chief executive.

“There is a meeting today and probably the names will be approved. It’s kind of ‘by the book,’” said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, referring to those appointed by the new government.

The sources made no reference to any impediments, on the part of the company’s integrity bodies, to the names appointed to the board.

Two of the sources said the names would need to be approved to allow for a transition in the company’s management. A third said that there will be a collegiate meeting to vote on the nominees.

A fourth source said “some” nominees for the board will be approved, but did not elaborate.

Sought, the company did not immediately comment on the matter.

Among the nominees for Petrobras’ board of directors are Claudio Schlosser, a chemical engineer with more than 35 years of experience at the company, appointed to the company’s Commercialization and Logistics Board.

Sergio Caetano Leite, with 15 years of experience in the oil sector as a financial consultant, was appointed to the company’s Financial and Investor Relations Department.

Mechanical engineer Joelson Falcão, who joined Petrobras in 1987, was appointed to the Exploration and Production (E&P) Board.

Mechanical engineer Carlos Travassos, who has also been with the company for over 30 years, was appointed to be the company’s Production Development director.

Chemical engineer William França, who started his career at the company in 1988, was appointed to the Refining and Natural Gas Board.

Carlos Augusto Barreto, who worked for North American banks, was appointed to the Digital Transformation and Innovation Board. Clarice Coppetti was appointed to the Institutional Relationship and Sustainability department.

(By Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; text by Roberto Samora)