By Marta Nogueira and Rafaella Barros

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The Board of Directors of Petrobras on Thursday approved the payment of dividends of 3.3489 reais per preferred and common share outstanding, or the equivalent of 43.68 billion reais, handily surpassing giants sector in the West, according to Reuters calculations.

With that, dividends this year have already reached more than 100 billion reais, including 62 billion reais paid in the first half, contributing to the accounts of the federal government, the company’s main shareholder, in a presidential election year.

The dividends announced in the third quarter will be paid in two equal installments on December 20 and January 19, 2023, the oil company said in a material fact to the market.

The amount announced by the oil company in this third quarter, the equivalent of US$8.5 billion, is more than double that approved by Exxon Mobil, which announced US$3.7 billion.

It also far outstrips dividends from companies such as Chevron Corp., Shell, TotalEnergies and BP-, which were between $1.14 billion and $2.7 billion, according to data compiled by Reuters.

In the second quarter, Petrobras’ dividends had already surpassed the so-called “majors” in the sector, with the Brazilian company benefiting from higher oil prices and relatively lower pre-salt extraction costs.

Before the release of the third quarter results, Petrobras pointed out that the proposed amount is in line with the current policy of remuneration to the company’s shareholders and that it is compatible with the financial sustainability of the oil company in the short, medium and long term.

The company also said that the dividend is also in line with its commitment to generating value for society and shareholders. The Union, as the majority shareholder, should receive the majority.

Earlier on Thursday, the Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) and Anapetro, which represents Petrobras’ minority oil tankers, said they would go to court to challenge what they called a “megadividend” if it were approved, arguing that this reduces the company’s investment capacity.

The federation also stated that the total dividends for the year should reach close to 180 billion reais, while the investments made by the state-owned company in 2022, until June, totaled “only” 17 billion reais.

When informing about the approved amount, Petrobras highlighted that in the 2022-26 Strategic Plan, the investment projects requested by the business areas were met for presenting good resilience and for being supported by operating cash generation and the flow of divestments, without adverse effects in leverage.

In this way, the company pointed out that “there are no investments held back by financial or budgetary constraints and the decision to use surplus resources to remunerate shareholders is presented as the most efficient for optimizing cash allocation”.

Petrobras’ current shareholder remuneration policy provides that, in the event of gross debt of less than US$65 billion, the company may distribute to its shareholders 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets ( investments).

In addition, the policy also provides for the possibility of paying extraordinary dividends, provided that its financial sustainability is preserved.

(By Marta Nogueira, Rafaella Barros and Peter Frontini; Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London)