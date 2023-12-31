FPSO Sepetiba will be the 3rd to produce the Mero field, in the Santos Basin, which will gain two more units by 2025

A Petrobras This Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) began the operation of its newest platform ship: the FPSO Sepetiba. The unit began producing in the pre-salt Santos Basin and is anchored in the Mero field. FPSO is the acronym in English for floating unit that produces, stores and transfers the oil produced to shuttle tankers. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 334 kB).

The ship has the capacity to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil and compress up to 12 million cubic meters of gas per day. It is equipped with technologies to increase production efficiency and, in addition, enable carbon capture activities, when CO2-rich gas is reinjected into the reservoir, reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“For Petrobras, high productivity and decarbonization go hand in hand because, when carrying out our activities, we have as a parameter sustainability in business, as well as in the environment”said the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates.

The unit will be operated by SBM Offshorea Dutch group that has a charter contract with Petrobras and was also responsible for building the ship.

Sepetiba is the 5th platform opened this year by Petrobras and the 3rd to operate in Mero. The field will gain two more units by 2026, which are foreseen in the state-owned company's Strategic Plan 2024-2028: The FPSO Duque de Caxias, which should enter into operation in 2024, and the ship Alexandre de Gusmão, in 2025.

“We overcame the challenge of putting five units into operation this year alone. This demonstrates Petrobras’ technical capacity, our intention to invest in production growth and, consequently, in the development of Brazil”declared the director of Engineering, Technology and Innovation at Petrobras, Carlos José Travassos.