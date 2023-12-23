Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 10:48

Petrobras reported this Saturday, 23, that it started drilling the Pitu Oeste well, in Rio Grande do Norte, resuming the company's search for oil and gas in the Equatorial Margin.

According to the Strategic Plan from 2024 to 2028, Petrobras foresees an investment of US$3.1 billion for oil and gas research in the Equatorial Margin, where the company plans to drill 16 wells during this period.

Drilling the Pitu Oeste well, in the BM-POT-17 concession, located 53 kilometers off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, will take 3 to 5 months.

Through the well, the state-owned company says it will obtain more geological information about the area, which will allow confirmation of the extent of the oil discovery already made in 2014 in the Pitu well.

Ibama License

The company received from Ibama, in October this year, the operating license to drill two oil and gas research wells, in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin, on the Brazilian Equatorial Margin.

Under the same environmental license, the company intends to drill the Anhangá well, in the POT-M-762 concession, located 79 km off the coast of the state of Rio Grande do Norte, close to the Pitu Oeste well.

“Petrobras intends to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the region, without forgetting the importance of being part of efforts to promote national energy security. The Equatorial Margin will be an important asset even for global sustainability”, declared Jean Paul Prates, president of Petrobras, according to a statement from the state-owned company sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

If the economic viability of the concession is confirmed, it will be necessary to design and develop the entire operational structure for production and it will be necessary to carry out a new environmental licensing process specific to the production stage.