Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 12/25/2023 – 16:00

A Petrobras reported this Saturday that it started drilling from the well Pitu Oestemarking the resumption of the company's efforts to explore Petroleum It is gas on the so-called Equatorial Margin.

The Equatorial Margin is an area that extends along the Brazilian coast from the State of Rio Grande do Norte to Amapá, according to the company.

Drilling the well, located 53 kilometers off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, will take three to five months.

With the Pitu Oeste well, Petrobras hopes to obtain more geological information about the area, allowing the company to confirm the extent of the oil discovery made in 2014.

In October, Ibama granted an environmental license for Petrobras to drill two exploratory wells in deep waters in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin.

According to Petrobras' strategic plan for the period 2024-2028, the company estimates an investment of 3.1 billion dollars for oil and gas research in the Equatorial Margin, with the drilling of 16 wells in the region.