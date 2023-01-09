By Sabrina Valle and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Petrobras is stepping up security at its refineries in a precautionary measure after receiving threats to attack facilities including the Reduc and Repar refineries, said two company executives, who requested anonymity.

The threats were detected by Petrobras’ intelligence unit that monitors social media communications by supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, the sources said.

The state-owned company said in a statement that all its assets and refineries are operating normally.

“Petrobras is taking all the necessary preventive protection measures, in accordance with standard procedure,” he said in a statement.

Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters this Sunday invaded Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), destroying furniture and breaking windows, in an echo of the invasion of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 by supporters of the then US President Donald Trump.

Threats to assets targeted by Petrobras include refineries in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná, the sources said. Petrobras has a private security team of 1,000 people and is working in coordination with the military police.

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL) said on Twitter that he sent police on Saturday to reinforce security at Reduc, the state’s main refinery.