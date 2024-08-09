From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 08/09/2024 – 13:18

Petrobras believes that negotiations with Mubadala for a possible decision to buy back a stake or all of the Mataripe Refinery (formerly known as Rlam) “are going well.” The final decision will consider the best return for shareholders, oil company executives said on Friday.

The unit, which accounts for around 14% of Brazil’s oil refining capacity, was sold by Petrobras at the end of 2021, under the Bolsonaro government, during which the oil company sold several assets while focusing its investments on high-profit oil and gas fields.

+Petrobras reports net loss of R$2.6 billion in Q2

“We are finishing the due diligence and evaluation process, obviously analyzing the entire issue of the economic reality of the return, the integration process, the synergy with all of our refining so that we can, at the right time, then make the proposal to the Mubadala group,” stated the Executive Director of Industrial Processes and Products, William França.

Executives highlighted that the Mubadala group approached Petrobras to evaluate a possible deal.

“What matters is what brings us the best return for the shareholder, the best allocation of capital. That’s what matters here for us,” said the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Fernando Melgarejo.