Value of diesel and gasoline will consider “customer alternative cost” and marginal value of the state-owned company

Petrobras approved on Monday (May 15, 2023) the new price policy for diesel and gasoline produced in its refineries. The value of fuels will consider the price charged by competitors and the “marginal value” of the state-owned company.

According to Petrobras informed in a statement this Tuesday (May 16), the marginal value is “based on the opportunity cost given the various alternatives for the company, including production, import and export of said product and/or

oils used in refining. The readjustments will not have a defined periodicity. Here’s the full of the press release (86 KB).

The decision is a victory for the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and will mark a significant change in the management of the state-owned company that, since 2016, practiced the PPI (International Parity Price) system, widely criticized by the government.

The previous price correction system considered changes in the exchange rate and the value of a barrel of oil on the international market. Costs such as ship freight, internal transport costs and port fees were also taken into account in the formula.

After this measure, the state-owned company started to have successive profits and distributed dividends in a record manner. The amendment adopted this Tuesday (May 16) will make the company’s shares less profitable for shareholders. In the US, the country where Petrobras shares are traded, shareholders can go to court to propose actions against the company.

Recall criticisms of government members to the PPI: