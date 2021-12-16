SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras reported on Thursday that its Board of Directors approved the model for the sale of up to 100% of the preferred shares it holds in Braskem, in a process to be conducted through a secondary public offering (“follow- on”) jointly with Novonor and NSP Investimentos, according to a material fact.

Petrobras also said that it signed an agreement with Novonor, which establishes guidelines for the purpose of Braskem’s migration to the Novo Mercado, the highest level of corporate governance on the B3 stock exchange.

Petrobras and Novonor will request that Braskem carry out the necessary studies and analysis on the migration, which must include the performance of certain acts, including the necessary governance adaptations with the respective corporate approvals.

According to the statement, Petrobras and Novonor also signed an amendment to the current Braskem Shareholders’ Agreement, providing for a future change in the discipline of Braskem’s preemptive rights in new business in the petrochemical sector.

(By Roberto Machel)

The post Petrobras approves a model for selling up to 100% of Braskem shares in follow-on appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Petrobras #approves #model #sale #Braskem #shares #followon #ISTOÉ #MONEY