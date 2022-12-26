🇧🇷

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras announced on Monday that it had approved the engineering project to install fuel and lubricant production units at the GasLub Hub, in Itaboraí (RJ).

Through the company’s project approval process, basic engineering studies will support the final investment decision and the hiring process for the start of works.

“After studies of different scopes, the option with the potential to generate more value for the company and for society was approved”, said Petrobras, without detailing the investment.

The project at the GasLub Hub (formerly Comperj) includes Catalytic Hydrocracking (HCC), Hydrotreatment (HDT), Hydrogen Izomerization Dewaxing (HIDW) units, auxiliary units, among others.

The implementation of the GasLub lubricants and fuel plant is part of Petrobras’ strategy for expanding and adapting a more modern refining park, with higher value-added products, said the oil company.

The project will allow “the proper and profitable use of a large part of the facilities and units of the former Comperj”, whose works were paralyzed due to corruption cases investigated by the Lava Jato operation.

According to the company, the units should enable the processing of intermediate streams from the Reduc refinery (Duque de Caxias), eliminating operational restrictions.

As a result, the set of units will have an approximate capacity to produce 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Group II lubricating oils, in addition to 75,000 bpd of S-10 diesel and 20,000 bpd of aviation kerosene (QAV-1) , with very low sulfur content.

Petrobras’ 2023-27 investment plan projects investments in refining and natural gas of US$9.2 billion –with around 50% of the resources going to improve the quality and efficiency of refineries–, while the area of ​​exploration and production of oil should receive 64 billion dollars, with 67% destined for the pre-salt layer.

A study released on Monday projected that Brazil’s oil refining capacity should rise 7% by 2032, to 2.43 million barrels a day, but greater demand for fuels will keep imports high.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)