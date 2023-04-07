Board of Directors will also analyze the creation of a new portfolio, which will focus on new technologies and climate change

The Executive Board of Petrobras approved this Thursday (6.Apr.2023) a proposal for an operational readjustment that proposes the creation of an area for “prepare” the company for the energy transition. Approval from the Board of Directors is still required.

Mauricio Tolmasquimformer president of EPE (Empresa de Pesquisa Energética) and professor at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), he was appointed to head the new board – which will coordinate decarbonization and climate change activities. This movement was advanced by the Power360 on April 4th.

The adjustment also proposes bringing together engineering, technology and innovation activities. The objective, according to Petrobras, is to strengthen “the project development area with research and development efforts”.

Corporate activities should also focus on “an area focused on company management, strengthening synergies between processes”according to the company.

The members of the new Board of Directors must be elected at a shareholders’ meeting scheduled for April 27. Only then should the proposals be analyzed.

As shown the Power360the Energy Transition board was recommended by the technical group for Mines and Energy in the transition of government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Tolmasquim coordinated the group.

According to the transition report, Petrobras’ current organization chart reflects a company focused on oil exploration and production, making it necessary to insert the state-owned company in the renewable energy segment – ​​as the oil companies did BP It is TotalEnergieswhose board structures were used as the basis for the suggestion.

Today, Petrobras’ top leadership is formed by the presidency and 8 other boards: