03/21/2024 – 8:21

Petrobras informed this Wednesday, the 20th, that it received nominations from the Federal Union (controlling party) and minority shareholders for the elections to the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council, to be held at the Ordinary General Assembly (AGO), scheduled for the 25th of April 2024.

For the board of directors, the Union's nominees are the current president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, in addition to Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes, also suggested to preside over the board. The body has 11 members, six appointed by the Union, four by minority shareholders and one by company employees.

Like other nominated members, the list includes the names of Benjamin Alves Rabello Filho, Bruno Moretti, Ivanyra Maura de Medeiros Correia, Rafael Ramalho Dubeux, Renato Campos Galuppo and Vitor Eduardo de Almeida Saback.

The six names nominated by the Union for seats on the fiscal council are Daniel Cabaleiro Saldanha, Gustavo Gonçalves Manfrim, Cristina Bueno Camatta, Sidnei Bispo, Viviane Aparecida da Silva Varga and Otávio Ladeira de Medeiros.

From the nomination of Petrobras employees, Rosangela Buzanelli Torres is a candidate for member of the board of directors. José João Abdalla Filho and Marcelo Gasparino da Silva are the minority nominees, in case of multiple votes. In a situation of separate elections, the names suggested by minority shareholders are Francisco Petros Oliveira Lima Papathanasiadis, Aristóteles Nogueira Filho and Jeronimo Antunes.

In the case of the supervisory board, the nominees of the minority shareholders are Daniel Alves Ferreira, Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza, João Vicente Silva Machado, Paulo Roberto Franceschi and Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa.