Reduction will be valid for distributors from May 1st; readjustment does not impact the gas cylinder

Petrobras announced this Monday (17.Apr.2023) the reduction of 8.1% in the sale price of natural gas to distributors as of 1 May.

The readjustment is related to the February-April quarter, considering the price of a barrel of oil and exchange variation. During the quarter, Brent crude fell 8.7% and the real depreciated 1.1%.

The price of gas to the final consumer will depend on the distributors’ profit margin and on federal and state taxes. In the case of piped gas distributors, consumer prices are set by state regulatory agencies.

The reduction is not valid, however, for the gas cylinder, which adopts LPG as a reference value.