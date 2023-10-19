From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/19/2023 – 20:59

On the night of this Thursday, the 19th, the Petrobras announced adjustments in the prices of gasoline and diesel, which will come into effect from Saturday, 21st.

For gasoline, there will be a reduction of R$0.12 per liter in the average sales value to distributors, which will be R$2.81 per liter, that is, a drop of 4.09%.

However, for diesel, the company will increase the average selling price to distributors by R$0.25 per liter, which will cost R$4.05 per liter – an increase of 6.57%.

“The commercial strategy that we adopted at Petrobras during this administration has proven to be successful, especially in terms of making Petrobras competitive in the market and at the same time avoiding the transfer of volatility to the consumer. Proof of this is that throughout this year, even with the value of Brent higher than last year, the prices of our products have accumulated drops, very different from what happened throughout 2022”, says Jean Paul Prates, president of Petrobras , the press.

The company highlights that in the year the accumulated variation in sales prices of both gasoline A and diesel A for distributors accumulated a reduction. For gasoline the value reaches R$0.27 per liter per year, while for diesel the accumulated reduction is R$0.44 per liter per year.