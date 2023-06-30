from the newsroomi

06/30/2023 – 1:11 pm

Petrobras informed that it will reduce the price of gasoline by R$ 0.14 per liter sold to distributors, the equivalent of a drop of 5.3%. The measure will come into effect from Saturday, 1, and the average price practiced by the company will be R$ 2.52 per liter.

The purpose of the reduction is to guarantee Petrobras’ competitiveness in relation to the main supply options and maintain the necessary market share for optimizing refining assets, both in the domestic and international markets. In a note, the company said it seeks to avoid passing on the volatility of the global market and exchange rates to consumers, while maintaining a healthy competitive environment within current legislation.

Petrobras reaffirmed the importance of its products to Brazilian society and underscored its commitment to providing prices that are fair and competitive, considering consumer interests and market stability.

The effective consumer price at gas stations is influenced by several factors, such as taxes, blend of biofuels and profit margins from distribution and resale.























