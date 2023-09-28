Partnership to develop low-carbon solutions also covers technologies for carbon capture and storage

A Petrobras and the OK signed this Thursday (September 28, 2023) an agreement to develop low-carbon solutions. The partnership establishes the development of initiatives in the area of ​​sustainable fuels – such as hydrogen, green methanol, biobunker, green ammonia and renewable diesel. It also covers CO capture and storage technologies two .

The agreement between the country’s two largest companies aims to take advantage of the companies’ technical expertise and synergy and evaluate joint decarbonization opportunities. The partnership also establishes the evaluation of commercial agreements for the supply of low-carbon fuels produced by Petrobras for consumption in Vale’s operations.

The protocol of intentions was signed at the headquarters building of the Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro by the presidents of the oil company, Jean Paul Prates, and of Vale, Eduardo Bartolomeo. The partnership will last 2 years and, according to the companies, will be strategic to leverage the energy transition in the country.

“These are the two largest Brazilian companies joining forces around a common purpose: developing the most modern solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions”said Prates, who classified the partnership as a “cat jump” for decarbonization because it is “creating demand and scale for low-carbon solutions”.

“We will enhance the production capacity, logistics structure and technological expertise of these 2 national giants, to leverage the production and supply of more efficient and sustainable fuels”stated the president of the state-owned company.

Bartolomeo said that Vale “has a firm commitment to reducing its carbon footprint” and intends to be a protagonist on this frontIt is. “Brazil has all the conditions to lead the large-scale development of low-carbon solutions and renewable fuels, such as green hydrogen and green methanol. This agreement with Petrobras fits perfectly into this context.”said the CEO.