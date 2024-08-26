Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 08/26/2024 – 13:38

A survey carried out by Elos Ayta shows that 26 companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange had revenues exceeding R$10 billion during the second quarter of 2024. Petrobras and JBS lead the ranking, with revenues of R$122.2 billion and R$100.6 billion respectively.

The value recorded by the oil company fell by 28.5% compared to that recorded in the same period in 2023. Even so, the company managed to reach the mark of 13 consecutive quarters with revenue above R$100 billion. The first time it surpassed the figure was in the period between April and June 2021.

Only JBS managed to surpass the R$100 billion mark. This result was achieved for the first time and represents the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history, with an increase of 9.1% compared to the previous year. Check out the full ranking:

The sum of the revenues of the 26 companies grew below inflation

The total revenue of all 26 companies in the ranking reached R$938 billion, an amount 2.3% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2023. The value, however, was below that recorded by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, which was 4.23% in the period.

Petrobras had the largest percentage drop in revenue in the period, with -28.5%, followed by Gerdau, with -27.7%, and Braskem, with -24.9%. In terms of growth, the highlights were Santander Brasil, with 188.8%, Rede D’Or, with 115.6%, and Simpar, with an increase of 88.7%.

The survey does not point out the causes of the falls and rises, which require individual analysis for each company.

In terms of sectors, banking was the most representative, with five institutions. Next came exploration, refining and distribution, with four companies; meat and meat products, with three companies; and food, electricity and steel, with two companies each. Another eight sectors had only one company each.

The analysis considered net operating revenue for companies in the industrial sector and financial intermediation revenue for banks. The data was extracted from the financial statements published by the companies listed on B3.