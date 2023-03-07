By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Petrobras and Norway’s Equinor will study the possibility of installing an offshore wind farm with energy production capacity equivalent to an Itaipu plant, the companies said on Monday during an event in Houston, in the United States. .

The project will remain in the study phase until 2028 and, if confirmed, would comprise seven wind farms with a total capacity of 14.5 gigawatts (GW).

“What we are announcing here today is an Itaipu of (energy) wind power,” said Petrobras president Jean Paul Prates, citing the 14 gigawatts of installed capacity of Brazil’s largest hydroelectric plant.

The wind farm could cost US$70 billion, according to a free estimate by Petrobras based on the current cost of an offshore megawatt multiplied by the predicted installed capacity.

Energy production would take six to ten years to start, according to Prates. Investments for the project are already contemplated in the company’s business plan, and will not need to be expanded, he said. Petrobras will study equipment manufacturing in Brazil, he added.

“These are billion-dollar investments,” Equinor Brazil president Verônica Coelho told a joint news conference during an energy conference in Houston. “These are large projects, and therefore need to be well matured”.

The companies said a decision on which of the two would operate would be made in the future, with more immediate actions focused on wind studies, and legal and regulatory requirements for operation.

With that, the two companies signed a letter of intent, according to a statement released to the market.

The movement is the result of a partnership signed between the companies in 2018 – and had its scope expanded beyond the two wind farms Aracatu I and II, on the coastal border between Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo, initially planned.

The new agreement also provides for the assessment of the viability of wind farms in Mangara, in Piauí, Ibitucatu, in Ceará, Colibri, on the coastal border between Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará, in addition to Atobá and Ibituassu, both in Rio Grande do Sul, totaling seven projects, effective until 2028.

With these studies, the expectation is to advance in the country’s energy transition projects.

“This agreement will pave the way for a new frontier of clean and renewable energy in Brazil, taking advantage of our country’s significant offshore wind potential and boosting our path towards energy transition”, said the president of Petrobras in a note.

OUTSIDE WIND

Brazil has started to look at offshore wind generation in recent years, amid the strengthening of the energy transition agenda, but local ventures still lack definitions, mainly regulatory ones, to get off the ground.

Last year, the government issued guidelines that could allow an auction for the assignment of land use for offshore plants as early as 2023.

The technology has become an object of interest for electric companies, and mainly oil companies, such as Petrobras, Shell and Equinor, who see it as an alternative to decarbonize their portfolios in Brazil, taking advantage of their experience on the high seas and potential synergies with oil and gas exploration and production operations. Currently, Ibama already accounts for around 170 GW of offshore projects awaiting licensing, a power equivalent to Brazil’s current generation capacity.

A study carried out by the Energy Research Company (EPE) pointed out that Brazil has a technical potential for offshore wind generation of 700 GW, located mainly in the Northeast, but also in the South and Southeast regions.

