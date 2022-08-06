Bolivia had cut off 30% of the supply; contract maintains import of 20 million m³ of gas per day contracted

THE Petrobras and the Bolivian state YPFB (Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos) reached an agreement on the supply of natural gas from Bolivia. On Friday (05.Aug.2022), the companies signed an amendment to the contract, which guarantees the import of the 20 million cubic meters of natural gas contracted per day.

In April, YPFB had cut gas supplies to Brazil by 30%, or 4 million cubic meters per day. The gas was directed to Argentina, which had contracted additional volumes because of the winter.

At the time, the Brazilian state-owned company stated that the contract between the companies provided for “consequences to the supplier in the event of a supply failure, which will be applied by Petrobras to YPFB”.

The Brazilian state-owned company said, in a statement on Friday (Aug 5), that the signed amendment makes the delivery and receipt of natural gas more flexible according to the availability and seasonality of the offer. This would guarantee “a supply in contractual balance for the companies”. Here’s the intact of the press release (66 KB).

The Bolivian natural gas import agreement was signed in 1996, with the contracting of 30 million cubic meters per day. Then, in 2019, the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) published a resolution that aimed to create conditions for other companies, in addition to Petrobras, to offer imported natural gas in the domestic market.

In the same year, Petrobras signed an agreement with the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) and committed to reducing its Bolivian gas imports to 20 million cubic meters per day. This opened space for other private agents to contract gas from Bolivia.