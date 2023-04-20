The objective of the initiative is to facilitate the presentation of projects in matters of common interest to both institutions.

The presidents of Petrobras, Jean Paulo Pratesand the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadanteannounced on Wednesday (19.Apr.2023), in Rio de Janeiro, the creation of a joint BNDES-Petrobras commission.

The measure aims to facilitate the presentation of projects in matters of common interest to both institutions.

The work will be carried out through thematic subcommittees made up of members of both companies. Among the main focuses of the partnership are catalytic measures for energy transition, reindustrialization and promotion of research and technological development.

“We took an important step towards strengthening a working alliance with the BNDES in favor of developing relevant proposals and projects for Brazil. It is the beginning of a strategic partnership for Petrobras and the country”, evaluated the president of the oil company.

With information from Brazil Agency.