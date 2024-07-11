State-owned company signs a service contract with Yara Brasil Fertilizantes; the document does not guarantee a link between the organizations

A Petrobras takes another step towards a potential partnership with Yara Brazil Fertilizers. The company signed master agreement (service contract) for an initiative in the fertilizer segment, production of industrial products and decarbonization of production.

The signature of the master agreement It is a step forward in the negotiations after the MOU (memorandum of understanding) signed on February 29.

“The signed master agreement is non-binding and is aligned with the review of the company’s strategic guidelines approved last year, through which investment in fertilizer production is once again part of Petrobras’ portfolio, in accordance with the 2024-28+ Strategic Plan”Petrobras said in a statement to the market.

“In the next phase, Petrobras and Yara will jointly finalize the analysis of potential synergies between their operations, with a focus on increasing efficiency in the local fertilizer and industrial products market, including possible decarbonization solutions”the company said.

PETROBRAS EVALUATION

Petrobras preferred shares closed yesterday’s trading session down 0.03%, at R$38.43. The average of the projections from models compiled by InvestingPro indicates a fair price of R$56.01, with a potential upside of 45.7%.

With information from Investing Brazil.