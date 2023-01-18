Petrobras reported on the night of this Tuesday (17.jan.2023) that it had exceeded the annual production target for oil and natural gas in 2022. The total was 2.6 million barrels of oil per day (boed).

The state-owned company exceeded the target of 2.6 million barrels of oil per day by 3.2%, within the margin of 4% more or less. Commercial production reached 2.36 million boed, above the target of 2.3 million. As for oil, it reached 2.15 million barrels per day (bpd), 2.6% above the target of 2.1 million.

According to Petrobras, the state-owned company started the construction of the two new platforms during 2022: the FPSO Guanabara, inaugurated in April, and the P-71, in the Itapu field, which started in December. In addition to the new platforms, the company achieved “maximum capacity” the P-68 platforms, in the Berbigão and Sururu fields, and the FPSO Carioca, in the Sépia field.

FPSO Carioca reached a new pre-salt monthly production record in November: 174,000 bpd. In the same month, another record was also registered in the monthly production of oil in a single well, ATP-06 on the P-70 platform, with 56.5 thousand bpd. According to the company, the records demonstrate “excellent operational performance” in world-class assets in deep and ultra-deep waters.

In a statement, Petrobras also said it had advanced with the Campos Basin renovation plan. The basin’s potential was increased by 94,000 bpd, with the entry of 10 new producing wells and 4 injection wells for complementary development.

The company stated that the 2022 results “reinforce” Petrobras’ commitment to investors and Brazilian society. “It was only possible thanks to the efforts of the entire chain in the exploration and production segment and the active management of Petrobras’ project portfolio”declared the company.