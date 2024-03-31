Gustavo Petro's government, in two weeks, has celebrated two very different victories in its drug policy, which has been failing for half a century in an endless war. On the one hand, he managed to promote the modification of an important international resolution so that this war has a more public health and less prohibitionist focus. But, on the other hand, days later the military authorities were celebrating the largest cocaine seizure of the year in the Caribbean. The first, diplomatic victory, symbolizes a notable change in drug policy. The second, military, shows that more of the same is still being done.

The resolution seems like a small trophy, but it's huge. A year ago the Colombian ambassador to Austria, Laura Gil, addressed the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs, in Vienna, to say that Colombia, the largest producer of cocaine, is “tired of putting away the dead and tired of persecuting its peasants in this war on drugs that failed.” She proposed a new approach to a policy that has been a failure. A year later, before the same organization, the fatigue spread. “Today, 60 countries said: we are tired,” Gil told the Commission.

She managed, after days of sitting with representatives of those countries, to jointly press for the resolution to include the words “harm reduction.” The three words, inserted with the approval of the United States, are now three steps for the entire world to begin moving towards a public health approach. That is, focus on responsible and healthy drug consumption rather than imprisoning people forever.

The Colombian president has pushed for this change in speeches at the UN, in his meetings with other leaders in the region, or in every public square he can. “Petro has changed the narrative a lot and that is important because where the war on drugs is most successful is there, in the story, and that is why it has been maintained,” drug and security policy consultant Catalina tells EL PAÍS. Gil. “Even if you show and show that many things don't work, people and political leaders ask for them more,” she adds.

This change in discourse has attracted the attention of international actors beyond Vienna. Next year, for example, Colombia will celebrate the conference largest international conference on harm reduction (Harm Reduction International Conference) which brings together experts from around the world to discuss public health policies. “We are going to Colombia to support a country that is taking a leap towards a new paradigm,” says the conference page.

This diplomatic effort is consistent with other national efforts. The Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, repealed in December a decree that allowed fines for those carrying marijuana, cocaine, heroin and synthetic drugs. And, currently, he is working on another decree that would regulate the non-psychoactive use of the coca leaf, something in which countries like Bolivia have made progress.

Although the international climate would not allow the president to propose a more radical change, such as legalizing the cocaine trade – Colombia has not even approved the legalization of the cannabis market – Petro does have room to promote the trade of the coca leaf for uses doctors, industrialists and scientists. At the center of his political promise is improving the lives of coca farmers—he presented his drug policy last October in El Tambo, Cauca, in front of 3,000 coca farmers—and this decree is a way to advance this.

But while pushing for change, the Government is also maintaining something of the status quo. Given the global dominance of the prohibitionist approach, Petro and his Minister of Defense seek to show that they are fighting drug trafficking. To do this, they resort to and celebrate traditional strategies, such as destroying laboratories or seizing large shipments of cocaine. The Government argues that this “suffocates” the market, because it focuses on the highest of the chain (traffickers) and not on the most vulnerable (coca growers or consumers).

Last Tuesday, for example, the Colombian navy celebrated seizing, together with the United States Southern Command, “the largest shipment of cocaine of the year in the Colombian Caribbean”: 3.3 tons. Three Colombians, a Honduran and a Venezuelan were captured, pursued on a boat near the island of San Andrés. “Cocaine seizures have increased by 31.8% between January and March 2024, compared to the same period in 2023,” said the Presidency.

“We still know little about how effective seizures are,” explains Lucas Marín Llanes, researcher at the Center for Security and Drug Studies (Cesed) at the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogotá. But we do know, he adds in an interview with EL PAÍS, that the seizures have not affected the sale prices of drugs. No matter how large the ones that are announced are, they are not enough to modify the total offer. “What we know with great certainty, looking at data from the Ministry of Defense, is that seizures generally do not focus where they should: the largest number of operations involve marijuana, rather than cocaine; and the vast majority does not exceed half a ton,” adds Marín.

On the other hand, although coca growers and their crops are not being persecuted, the process of replacing crops so that they transition to a legal economy has not advanced either. “I continue to see much more speech in the Government than action in the territories,” says Ana María Rueda, coordinator of the drug policy line at the Ideas for Peace Foundation (FIP). For example, the PNIS, as the replacement program that was born from the peace agreements in 2016 is called, has been slowed down since cases of corruption were reported and the Government decided to make changes to its operation. “It has remained in the planning,” adds Rueda.

Furthermore, the Executive still has a huge gap in its drug policy. In its ambitious promise to achieve total peace – negotiating, dialogue or bringing guerrilla, paramilitary and gang groups to justice – the tactics to prevent groups that lay down their weapons from being quickly replaced by others that are dedicated to drug trafficking are not clear. , as has happened before, and that violence is recycled. “Even in the best scenario, if the current groups comply with the law, others will take their place, since the rents from trafficking are too high,” wrote recently researcher María Alejandra Vélez, from Cesed, in The viewer. “There is a “small” contradiction, which the Government, although it knows it, ignores in its speeches. The commitment to total peace in the context of prohibition and with illegal cocaine will be limited and unsustainable,” he assures.

Petro recognized, when he presented his drug policy, that his Government will be able to achieve only small steps towards what is needed. “I can't do it in four years,” he admitted, “because of the extent of the problem.” The Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna managed to include 'harm reduction' in its resolution, but it is a long way from considering the legalization of drugs such as cocaine. “It is important that Colombia remains firm and coherent to put the failure of the war on drugs on the table, and that is why this diplomatic work is very important,” says Rueda, of the FIP. “But until drugs are legalized, what is being discussed today in the Commission on Narcotic Drugs is of no use to Colombia,” he concludes.

