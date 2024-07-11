Gustavo Petro returns to New York. Through the window of the official car that picks him up at JFK, escorted by the American intelligence services, he sees Roy Wilkinson Park, South Jamaica, Liberty Avenue that runs between Brooklyn and Queens. On the horizon, the State Building. The president of Colombia returns to one of his favorite cities, one in which he feels he has projected himself to the world. Two years ago, at the UN General Assembly, a hot September that made him sweat in his white shirt tucked into his pants, he gave a speech that was not at all condescending to Washington. He wanted to distance himself from the tradition of other Colombian presidents, who had enormous respect for the United States, their main political and economic partner. Petro, on the other hand, accused it of having committed genocide in Latin America with the war on drugs that Nixon promoted in the seventies. He waxed lyrical about the existential emptiness of American society: “We serve as an excuse for the emptiness and loneliness of their own society that leads them to live in the midst of drug bubbles. We hide from them their problems that they refuse to reform.”

That day, he felt that he had said exactly what he wanted to say. It is one thing to think in the abstract and another to verbalize it. He received criticism for being so hard on Joe Biden’s government, which this year is giving, for example, 410 million dollars in aid. Petro did not care. As a good leftist of the seventies and eighties, he has animosity towards the Yankee empire. Later, he arrived late to the cocktail party organized by the White House in which Biden was going to greet presidents of different countries. When they reproached him for it, he said that he was not going to chase the president of the United States to the bathrooms to have a moment of glory. It was a way of reiterating that he was not going to maintain a complacent attitude. He was not going to kneel before anyone, so as not to beat around the bush with this idea any longer.

Now he is returning to New York. He will sleep in front of Central Park. He will walk for a while, surrounded by men in black with earpieces, along the wide sidewalks of this overwhelming city. On Thursday he will speak at the UN Security Council, where Colombia is not a member, but can participate in its deliberations as an affected country. The president brings a very clear message, about ten minutes long: the peace agreement has not been implemented sufficiently, or not quickly enough, and that has led to many signatories (former FARC combatants) being killed and violence continuing to affect some regions of the country. Dissident groups operate in these territories with which the government is negotiating their disarmament. While this is happening, Colombia is not yet a completely pacified nation.

Petro has been criticized for going to the UN to complain that the State has not managed to implement this agreement on the ground, as it is a paradox: he is the head of that State and he should be the one to achieve it. The president reproaches his predecessor, Iván Duque, for having done everything to dynamite the implementation—Duque, an unknown, came to power thanks to the impetus of President Uribe and the No – Petro believes that there are not enough bureaucratic tools to carry it out. He will explain to the UN, as he has repeated for weeks in Colombia, that he wants to mobilize what he calls the constituent power, a mass movement inspired by the philosopher Antonio Negri.

No one can guarantee that he will refer to the constituent assembly. Nor that he will not do so. Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, who is also traveling to New York to attend various commitments, has said that he will not do so. In any case, he will ask that the agreed implementation period, 15 years, be extended by five or eight more years. It seems clear that this will be granted. Petro has campaigned for peace all his life, ever since the M-19, the guerrilla group in which he was a guerrilla activist (he was never a real combatant) negotiated with the government in power to reconvert itself into a political party and begin the discussion of that Constitution that was signed in 1991, considered more progressive than Colombian society at that time, although many of its articles have not yet been fulfilled. Therefore, in order to execute it, Petro wants to reform it. Another paradox of the president, a stroke of genius or a boutade.

During the trip, he will also hold a 20-minute meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. In addition, he will inaugurate at the UN headquarters one of the monuments that were built with melted weapons that belonged to the FARC, a work whose execution was agreed upon in point 3 of the Final Peace Agreement, signed in Havana. This is the agenda, what is written on paper. Petro returns to the city where he feels alive and moves away from the tension of the current Colombian situation. The skyscrapers cast a shadow over a president in constant turmoil.

