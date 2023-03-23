Thursday, March 23, 2023
Petro visits Venezuela today for a new meeting with Nicolás Maduro

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2023
in World
0
Petro visits Venezuela today for a new meeting with Nicolás Maduro


Petro and Maduro

Petro and Maduro at the end of their meeting in Caracas.

Photo:

Colombian Presidency

Petro and Maduro at the end of their meeting in Caracas.

This is the fourth meeting of the leaders in Venezuelan territory.

It is expected that during the day, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, will land in Venezuela to a new meeting with his counterpart Nicolás Maduro, to be held in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital.

This would be the fourth meeting between the two leaders, the last on the border. There, Petro and Maduro signed the implementation of the new trade agreement number 28.

The Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, will also arrive on this trip, who was in the United States “explaining” the reestablishment of relations between neighboring countries, according to what he himself told the media.

A few weeks ago, Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva was at the Miraflores Palace, a few days later former congresswoman Aída Merlano was deported, so it is presumed that the visit was to discuss, among other things, that issue.

The meeting takes place in the midst of a political storm in the government in Bogotá, which adds corruption scandals by Petro’s son and other disagreements between officials. Information in development

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

