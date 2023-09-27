“I wanted to make a revolution and I still want to make it,” the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, told the United States progressive program this weekend. Democracy Now!. The message is that it is coherent, that it maintains the ideals of social and political change that led him to be a guerrilla of the extinct M-19 in his youth and a left-wing politician—he uses the adjective progressive—since then, more than three decades ago. That identification with his history and his trajectory, precisely, is what is shown in his most recent political decisions, which once again put his most traditional bases and flags at the center of his Government.

This Tuesday he endorsed a message of support for gender equality. Although she reformed the shortlist that she sent to the Supreme Court of Justice for it to elect attorney general, she maintained a trio of female criminal lawyers. The change she made, by removing Amparo Cerón to include Luz Adriana Camargo, in turn reinforces two additional ideas, very typical of her political career.

On the one hand, with the entry of Camargo he remembers his fight against the alliance between politicians and paramilitaries, known as the parapolitics. As an opposition congressman of the Government of Álvaro Uribe, Petro was one of the great leaders of the debates over this criminal phenomenon. He worked very closely with a unit of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court in charge of these investigations, which was coordinated by his current Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, and where Camargo worked.

Later, Velásquez led the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), financed by the UN and in charge of investigating this crime in the Central American country. Camargo was also brought to the CICIG, who, although he is not a publicly known figure, does carry in his career that fight against corruption, another traditional Petro flag. The president also removed Amparo Cerón from the shortlist, who, according to people close to the president, did not make enough progress in the investigation into the Odebrecht scandal, of which she was in charge in the Prosecutor’s Office. This relay, in short, reiterates an anti-corruption message that has taken a backseat in Petro’s speech compared to issues such as the energy transition, total peace or the reform of the social security system and public services, but that has come retaking.

Petro speaks during a march called in his support in Bogotá, on June 7.

Proof of this is his recent announcement that in his Government there will be no tenders with a single bidder, something that the law allows when there are no more interested parties or when they are disqualified for not meeting the requirements. The president made this statement after the Foreign Ministry declared void a tender to choose the company in charge of producing the passports, and despite the risk of lawsuits from the only company authorized in that competition, Thomas Greg & Sons, as well as delays or problems in the issuance of the document required to travel outside the country.

Petro has not only dusted off flags that characterized them for decades, but has reinforced his commitment to mobilizing sectors that have been loyal to him in the past. The marches that he has called for this Wednesday, in support of the reforms that he has proposed and that have a difficult path in the Legislature, are the most obvious proof. Unions, farmers, teachers or indigenous people, several of the social groups that most promoted his presidential campaign in 2022, are the main guests. Once again, he has already called them to take to the streets several times since April, when he broke his coalition government and took a first turn to the left.

On this occasion, the Government has called marches “for life”, a kind of umbrella term for the changes it is promoting on several fronts. And he has not only promoted the call with a call, but with concrete incentives. For example, organizing and publicizing the closing concert of the mobilizations in the central Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, led by the famous rock group Aterciopelados.

Music brings together another of the sectors most traditionally associated with Petro, the youth. It was the youngest people who voted for him the most, and it is in that demographic group that he has the best opinion in the polls. Young people were also in the majority in the 2019 and 2021 demonstrations, a social outbreak that cornered the Government of the right-wing Iván Duque and that boosted Petro’s presidential aspiration in 2022, as he had become head of the opposition after having gained power.

The recent announcement that one of the victims of police abuse in these mobilizations, Gareth Sella, will be the Deputy Minister of Youth of the new Ministry of Equality, is another example of Petro’s return to his social bases. During the campaign, Petro promised not only to look after these victims, but also to ensure the freedom of dozens of young people who were detained for participating in the protests, in several cases due to irregular processes. Obtaining this task has proven difficult both in Congress and before the courts, and hence the appointment of Sella as in charge of all public youth policy is a particularly relevant wink for another group that has historically been close to Petro.

Gareth Sella in May 2022.

And not only him but, even more clearly, his party’s candidate for Mayor of Bogotá, former senator Gustavo Bolívar. The former television scriptwriter, who told this newspaper that “the survival of the Historical Pact depends on his electoral success.” [la coalición de partidos y movimientos políticos por la que fue elegido Petro]”, he directly supported the young people who were mobilizing against the Duque Government. He made collections to obtain helmets, shields, glasses and gas masks for the so-called First Line, an organized group of young people in charge of protecting other protesters from the attacks of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) of the Police, and to which Sella belonged. .

This initiative earned her strong criticism from the then Government and its right-wing allies, but it also earned her the sympathy of many of the young protesters and their families and friends. Just one month before reaching the polls, Bolívar has said that he will attend the mobilizations called by Petro. The government candidate has said that it is not an electoral demonstration, which would be prohibited as it is financed with public resources, but the marches themselves, and the “taking of Bogotá” that the Government will carry out in the following days, have been criticized for their political rivals.

Petro supporters during a march, on June 7.

“The meetings of the national government in Bogotá are held to benefit the party’s campaign,” candidate Carlos Fernando Galán, leader in the polls, said on X – formerly Twitter. The former director of the Police and right-wing candidate Jorge Luis Vargas called for a rejection with a cacerolazo, this same Wednesday, at seven at night. The independent Juan Daniel Oviedo, who this Tuesday received the news that he is not officially disqualified from being a candidate, said that the president “is intervening in politics.” The Uribismo candidate and Minister of Defense during the mobilizations of 2019 and 2021, Diego Molano, has said that the marches are “the procession of terror.”

Petro has moved on. The votes of October 29 will be read by many as an assessment of his mandate, a thermometer of popular support, although they obey to a greater extent local logic. Losing Bogotá, the city that he himself governed a decade ago and that paved the way for him to the presidency, would be a strong blow. The strength of this Wednesday’s marches will be a sign of how much strength Petro and Bolívar have, mobilizing the sectors most supportive of the Government and waving the flags that launched Petro to the presidency, in the final month of the campaign.

