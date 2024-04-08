Last week, Petro experienced one of the worst political crises of his Government and, as has happened in others, the important thing is not only the crisis but how it is told. Since the health reform fell, the president has turned to his favorite media outlet, X, to ask doctors or nurses to come out and protest; to justify the interventions to two health care companies; or to criticize the congressmen who overturned the reform. But this week he also decided to move two important pawns on his communications board. He removed María Paula Fonseca from the presidency, his press chief and who did not maintain a good relationship with some officials close to the president. “She was in red, her time here was never successful,” says one of them. And, on the same day, the presidency confirmed that a great friend of Petro, Hollman Morris, will be the new manager of RTVC, the largest public media company in the country. This, despite complaints of harassment against the latter.

“The president is a fighter par excellence,” one of the politicians close to the president tells El PAÍS. The question is whether the fight is just emotional reactivity or if there is a more thoughtful strategy behind his words. “I think that perhaps he, with this reaction, believes that he can tighten the rope so that the sectors most resistant to change decide to give in,” adds the official.

“The big contractors have become owners of politics,” wrote On Wednesday the president in X talking about businessmen in the health sector. The predominant narrative is not that the Government failed to agree on its reform, or that there were valid concerns against it—the story is that big capital does not allow it to act and that is why change must now be forced. “What could have been a calm agreement is now suddenly,” Petro said the day the health reform fell.

“What I see is a Government that has lost its shame and that does not care now about what they will say,” Carlos Andrés Arias, an expert in political communication and professor at the Externado University, tells EL PAÍS. A Government that talks about “sudden” reforms or constituent assemblies to bypass Congress. “How is that reflected in your communication strategy? In that he no longer cares about naming Hollman Morris, which is an affront to feminism due to the investigations he has into sexual harassment, due to the indications there are of workplace harassment at RTVC,” adds Arias. Changes in communications are also made “suddenly.”

Hollman Morris is one of those faithful allies of Petro who from the first day of his presidency has been an uncomfortable name: a politician faithful to Petrism who has worked on television representing the president's vision. But he has also been singled out several times for workplace harassment and sexual harassment, and that is why feminist politicians asked Petro to keep Morris away from government positions. The president initially agreed, despite his appreciation of Morris, maintaining a bridge with feminism.

But he then appointed the actress Nórida Rodríguez as manager of RTVC, the position that interested Morris, asking her for a favor: to let Morris manage the company's two channels. “It was the president's wish that Hollman be in the deputy management” of television, Rodríguez told EL PAÍS in July of last year. She and he never understood each other, but at the president's request, Rodríguez allowed Morris to handle the television part without her line. There Morris did not hide his political agenda.

On RTVC Morris has openly imposed an editorial line similar to Petro—either by broadcasting long speeches by the president on institutional channels, or with new opinion and news programs with favorable approaches to the Government. “The Colombian people at the polls, more than 11 million inhabitants, voted at the polls because there was a health reform,” he said in defense of the reform in one of these opinion programs, a phrase that the president constantly repeats. .

Regarding his editorial line, Morris recently told EL PAÍS that what he seeks is the defense of the 1991 constitution and peace, which is why RTVC is the only media outlet that, for example, broadcasts the Special Jurisdiction hearings in full. for Peace. However, Morris was reported in January for workplace harassment—as pointed out by the two directors of the channels Signal Colombia and Signal Institutional—for imposing his editorial line without working as a team with them. “I consider that they are voices of people from past administrations who are not happy with the changes,” he said in his defense.

Nórida Rodríguez finally left this week after hiring allegations against her, and now Morris, as manager, will have greater control over the country's stations—especially when the radio assistant manager resigned, at the beginning of the year, because “there is an orientation to generate information about what is done in the Presidency.”

The complaints from her and the other TV directors about Morris' approach and workplace harassment did not stop the president. “How terrible Gustavo Petro's communications strategy is and his inability to construct a true story about his achievements, choosing Morris to do it, the lamest of all,” wrote in feminist sociologist who has defended the women who accuse Morris. The president is not interested in hiding the fact that in moments of crisis he looks for someone to tell the most favorable story about his government. Another example occurred in movie theaters. Despite the health crisis, the president took the opportunity to promote a documentary on X about his political history and his election to the presidency. His office even invited ministers to watch it together. A moment to hear the glory of his victories, in the midst of his worst defeats.

