| Photo: Playback/YouTube

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Colombia’s main cities this weekend to protest against the tax reform bill of the leftist government of Gustavo Petro, inform international agencies. The trigger for the demonstrations is the forecast of an increase in taxes paid by the middle class. In addition to the capital, Bogotá, acts were recorded in the streets of Cali, Barranquilla, Medellín, among other cities.

The worsening economic situation in Colombia is also cited as a reason for the revolts. The country faces the effects of global inflation and a historic devaluation of the local currency against the dollar. Unemployment reached 10.6% of the economically active population.

Petro, who assumed the presidency a few months ago, won a close election with statist and protectionist proposals, which include significant fiscal changes, reduction in oil exploration and agrarian reform.