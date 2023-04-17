Gustavo Petro arrived in New York last night on the presidential plane. He traveled in a leather seat with a wooden table and armrests. They prepared a room for him with a bed and some books, in case he wanted to distract himself during the journey. The president, however, took advantage of the five-hour flight to prepare his speech at the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, which has been the first act of his tour of the United States, which will culminate when he meets with Joe Biden, on Thursday. Precisely, a month and a half ago, Petro told him on the phone: “I have to tell you about a matter about Venezuela.”

It was then that the tenant of the White House, on the other side of the line, invited him to visit him in Washington. Biden and Petro, deep down, are looking for the same thing, presidential elections in which Chavismo agrees to respect electoral laws and allows the opposition to run with guarantees. Biden has timidly approached the Venezuelan government as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Petro, anything but timid, has made the restoration of political normality in Caracas his cause. Colombian diplomacy has dedicated all these months to acting as a bridge between Nicolás Maduro and Biden. Petro’s walk through the neoclassical halls of the west wing will be the final confirmation of these efforts.

The dialogues between Chavismo and the opposition continue to stall. Maduro has even slipped that the elections could be held this year, which would complicate the whole panorama. The international community, meanwhile, is looking for a solution, led by Petro. Maduro considers that the United States has not fulfilled its promise by not releasing the Venezuelan assets held abroad, which were going to serve to oxygenate the government coffers, nor lifting part of the sanctions. Washington, for its part, is convinced that Chavismo has no real desire to democratize the institutions. No one gives in for the moment.

Petro has organized a summit of diplomats from countries around the world for next week in Bogotá to bring these two opposing positions closer together. “With one objective: that there are no sanctions and that there is much more democracy. More democracy, zero sanctions, is the objective of the conference in Bogotá, ”he said about it in New York. He spoke of the sanctions, the main claim of Chavismo, but then he pointed out that democracy “is key.” “Let it be what the Venezuelan people, free, without pressure, decide on their immediate future,” he added.

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, at the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, in New York, this Monday, April 17, 2023. CRISTIAN GARAVITO (CHAIR)

Before addressing this matter, Petro has three days ahead of him with an agenda full of public interventions and meetings with congressmen and businessmen. This Monday, he spoke for 16 minutes at the UN forum, where he called for a summit of countries responsible for the Amazon rainforest to be held in Belém do Pará, Brazil. His idea is that the 10 countries involved —he has also convinced Maduro on this issue— can build a common program that enables the flow of money that is needed, and for this he has taken the first step by announcing that Colombia will put more than $150 million in that fund.

He began his speech with a story that he has told on more than one occasion, that of an indigenous leader named Roberto Cobaría, of the U’wa people. He heard the activist say that taking oil from the earth was taking its blood, and that this would have terrible consequences, such as the extinction of the planet. “The truth is that I learned that the indigenous peoples, their worldview, their desire for permanent balance with nature, was absolutely accurate. They had figured it out before Western science did,” he said.

Addressing the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, he recalled that he has asked the IMF to exchange foreign debts for climate actions. “States will be able to reduce their indebtedness, so that a public financial space can appear that allows for concrete climate results,” he added. Petro believes that in this way the states could be fiscally and financially strong, and only then could they act. The world would become a decarbonized economy, without oil, without capital accumulation. In short, an idealistic discourse that he has wanted to achieve throughout his life.

In the evening, you will cross from coast to coast to reach San Francisco. At Stanford University in Palo Alto, she will give a lecture in the same room where Barack Obama gave his last speech as president. From there she will fly east again, this time to Washington, where she will wait until she meets Biden. This time, without telephones in between, face to face, they will be able to talk about all the issues that concern them, but above all about Venezuela, the issue that keeps them up at night.

