Pretending that nothing has happened can be more effective than castle. Nobody counted on Gustavo Petro going out this Wednesday to demonstrate as he had announced a week before. Then he was in Brazil and it was difficult to foresee that what would become the biggest crisis his government has faced was brewing. In seven days he has lost his number two, Laura Sarabia, investigated for a case of illegal wiretapping; Congress and reforms have been paralyzed; the Executive is more politically alone than ever; and his friend until now and ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, threatens to talk until he sees the world burn. It is unknown if he bluffs or not. Too many things on the president’s table, which he has decided to throw down the path he knows best. He continues with his script and stages what worked for him, that eternal campaign that brought him to power based on stage and speech. Petro grabbed the microphone on Wednesday in a corner of a square, on an improvised stage on which more people than can fit. A meeting president who asks the people to govern to change Colombia. As if he didn’t have the power.

In the 10 months that the government has been in power, so many things have happened that it is difficult to understand the pace of politics in Colombia. Three months before winning the elections, Petro was for a large part of the conservative Colombian society a kind of antichrist with the necessary tricks to turn the country into Venezuela in the blink of an eye. Many of those fell in love with the Petro president of the beginning, the one who left the economy in the hands of a moderate center minister, the one who called for the communion of all Colombians to make the necessary reforms together, the one who agreed with the traditional parties or the one that met with businessmen and former president Álvaro Uribe. That was also short-lived.

Conciliation gradually evaporated at the rate that the spectacular popularity ratings did. The approval of the tax reform, with broad consensus and in record time, turned out to be a mirage. The total peace that promised to end all criminal groups through negotiation runs aground while violence soars in some regions. The government lost the initiative.

Petro wanted to make a model change a month and a half ago. Unexpectedly, he dispensed with all the moderate ministers and asked his own, his bases, to take to the streets to defend his reforms. The majority that he had achieved in Congress with parties of the right or the center was broken by the president’s fear that his reforms would be undermined. The proposals began to pile up in a disoriented chamber. Over the empty seats, the echo of that phrase of Petro and his ministers who said that they had to hurry: the reforms that are not carried out in the first year, do not go forward, can now be heard. The first year is about to expire and Congress is paralyzed.

The president has a clear diagnosis of what is happening. He maintains that the elites’ resistance to change is what prevents his reforms from advancing, that the press lies, that his adversaries attack him, that all the trouble that is generated around him has the opposing hand behind it. He speaks of “soft blow” against him. He compares himself to the former president of Peru Pedro Castillo, today imprisoned for an attempted coup d’état but whom Petro considers politically persecuted. It is true that the changes generate resistance, not only in Colombia. The transformations that break inertia are not easy to carry out. It is true that there is strong opposition to the Petro government, that the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, acts more as an opponent than as a representative of an apolitical justice. It is also true that neither Petro nor his government help themselves.

The last political crisis, the most serious since the beginning of the mandate, did not heat up among his adversaries, it was forged from the very center of power in a fratricidal war between two of the people closest to the president, to whom he had entrusted his victory and your luck. His chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, and the former Venezuelan ambassador, Armando Benedetti, converted Petrists at the last minute, staged a public battle for a week that included all the excesses that the Petro candidate had promised to avert: corruption, illegal wiretapping, polygraphs, cash, threats… The departure of both, by decision of the president, was his way of trying to close a scandal that has not yet ended.

The loneliest Petro, without Sarabia, his number two and the hand behind the little organization of a Government prone to chaos, has decided to be reissued in an earlier version. The president’s strategy is reminiscent of his road map during his mayoralty in Bogotá. Then, in 2013, he was dismissed by a right-wing attorney and disqualified for 15 years, in a decision that months later was suspended by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). In it impasse, Petro managed to keep his people in tension, making noise in the streets. He led massive protests and, as a victim of an unfair judicial process, consolidated his leadership among the left.

Today there is no disqualification, but the story of the soft coup serves as a glue for a left accustomed to fighting. Grassroots supporters see themselves more identified with a persecuted Petro than with a conciliatory president who agrees to majorities with the usual conservative power. The president wants to meet his people again in the confrontation, in defense of what he considers a government cornered by the hatred of the right.

“Every minister and minister must obey the popular mandate. Minister or minister who does not pay attention, leaves “; “We have seen a press that hates her vice president because of her skin color”; “Don’t invite me to the bankers’ social cocktails, I’m not going, invite me to have a beer there in a corner sitting on a sidewalk, invite me to a popular dance, to a Pacific viche, invite me to dance joints on the sidewalks of my peasant town of Córdoba, but don’t invite me to the bacchanalia of power because I’m not from that”, he said from the stage to the thousands of people who accompanied him.

The president wants to retake the initiative with coups of effect more than with politics. The negotiations between parties, necessary to advance legislatively, neither start nor are they close. Petro will be this Friday in Havana (Cuba) at the closing of the third cycle of the peace dialogue with the ELN. From there, he is scheduled to announce the temporary ceasefire with the last active guerrilla in Latin America. It would be the first big news in weeks, a way to change the focus. The Government of change that promised to transform Colombia has been changing itself over and over again for ten months. Petro already has the power, but is still looking for his place.

